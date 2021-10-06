GRANGER,



Maribelle Lyons



Maribelle Lyons Granger, 77, of Dayton, and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in her home. She was born January 21, 1944, in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Maribelle was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and Christian College in Columbia, Missouri, where she earned a degree in Art. Her passion, love and hobby were horses, especially American Saddlebreds. She was a third-generation horse woman and was a talented equestrian rider. She loved a good 5 gaited horse and was one of the best at navigating them around the ring. One of



Maribelle's favorite things was going to horse shows to either compete, or cheer on her horses. She has owned many worlds, reserve world and national champions in her lifetime including CH The Great Oz, CH Undulata's Sweet Sister, Heartlands Magic Moment, Expensively Designed, CH Undulata's Fashion Plate, and CH Uncle Abe. Maribelle also enjoyed shopping trips to New York, Chicago, and visiting her longtime family- owned beach house in Casey Key, Florida.



She is survived by her children, Hunter (Virginia) Granger and Piper (Doug) Bordegon; grandchildren, Tommy, Annabelle, Walker, Weston, and Wrigley; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Leslie Lyons Dixon.



Maribelle was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Julia (Selz) Lyons, brothers, Tommy and Terry Lyons, and her nephew, Todd Lyons.



A memorial service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Inurnment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saddlebred Rescue or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



