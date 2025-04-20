GRANT, Barbara Ann



Age 73 of Dayton departed this life Sunday, April 13, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM until time of service. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



