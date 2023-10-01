Grathwohl, Donald Eugene



age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Donnie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 10, 1941 to Harry and Ida Grathwohl. Donnie was a skilled butcher at Horning's Meat Market in Lindenwald for many years. He loved fishing at Hueston Woods with his wife Phyllis and above all, playing cards with family and friends. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds cheering for his Redlegs. Donnie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Jean Grathwohl; his best bud and faithful dog, Boomer; his sons, Kevin & Kenneth Grathwohl. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Ida Grathwohl. Celebration of Life services will be held for friends and family on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Visitation from 12:00PM to 1:00PM with service following at 1PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



