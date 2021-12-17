dayton-daily-news logo
GRATHWOHL, Terry

GRATHWOHL, Terry Lee

Age 70 of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 22, 1951, the son of Vernon and

Elizabeth "Betty" (Pabst) Grathwohl. Terry lived life to the fullest. He was an artist, a musician, a singer, and actor. He never met a stranger. He is survived by his sister, Linda Brashear (Mark Stebbins). His father preceded him in death in 1988 and his mother in 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm in the funeral home. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


