GRAY, Ruth L.



Ruth L. Gray, 86, of Lebanon, passed away at home, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ruth was born in Lebanon, OH, on



January 15, 1934, the daughter of the late Edward and Lucy Briggs Leisz. She worked in insurance for over 40 years before retiring. She will be remembered for her fun-loving, caring, happy personality. Ruth was preceded in death by husband John Gray, her brothers Charles Leisz and Ward Leisz and



sister Jane Charlton. She is survived by her brother Robert (Bob) Leisz, several nephews and nieces and numerous friends. No visitation will be held. A small family service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Hill Grove Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton or any charity of their choice in her name.



