GRAY, Wa;ter

GRAY, Jr., Walter



"Wally" Ernest Clinton



Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, at age 75, in Middletown, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones. Wally was born



September 14, 1945, in Middletown, Ohio, to Walter E.C. Gray, Sr., and Adelaide Gray. Wally worked for 30 years at Armco Steel and also started his own business, Gray's



Hydraulic Repair, before retiring. During retirement, Wally was an avid sailor and personally sailed his yacht named "Solo One" through the Caribbean and later wrote a book about his adventures during the time he spent in Bali, titled The Bali Chronicles. Wally enjoyed spending time at the beach and sailing Solo One, even sailing his boat from the Ohio River to the Gulf Coast. Wally also



enjoyed spending time outdoors with friends and family and spent much of his later years on the golf course where he landed several holes in one. Wally was preceded in death by his father Walter E.C. Gray, Sr., and mother Adelaide Gray. He is survived by his wife Sara, two children Scott and Jeffrey, stepchildren Jocelyn (Josh) Kelly, Rene (Virgil) Martin, Jessica (Nick) Callsen, and Jerry (Angi) Martin, sisters Barbara Gray and Donna (David) Kramer, grandchildren Brittany (Aaron) Crutcher, Alexandria (Evan) Parish, Samantha Gray, Asher Gray, Scott Zimmerman, and Adriana Zimmerman, great- granddaughter Evelyn Crutcher, and many step-grandchildren. To honor Wally's wishes, no visitation or funeral will be held. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com