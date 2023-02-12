GREAR, Maxine "Mickey"
Age 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 4, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on August 10, 1934, in South Solon, the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche (Jordan) Taylor. Mickey was the loving mother to: Terri Grear, Cathy Saunders and Michael Grear along with his husband, Mike Naylor; grandchildren, Tracy Saunders and Tiffany Haycox and husband, Andrew; the light of her life were her great-grandchildren: Sophie, Keegan, and Kane Haycox. Mickey is also survived by her sister, Janice Spears; sister-in-law, Norma Grear; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Abbie Runyan, who checked on Mickey and frequently took her to weekly appointments. In addition to her parents, Mickey is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Robert Grear and sisters: Phyllis Taylor, Katie Hisey, and Shirley Stockwell. From a young age Mickey knew what it meant to work hard, as she was raised on her parents' dairy farm. She was very determined to use her creativity to make something out of nothing. She used her talents of sewing, crocheting and pattern making so that nothing was wasted. She spent several years enjoying her job as an elementary library aide for the Springfield City School District. Mickey made sure she always looked presentable, and her lipstick was put on precisely. She enjoyed spending time with her precious family and made time to enjoy her favorite restaurant, Red Lobster with her children. In her older years, Mickey learned to love the little things, doing puzzles, watching the birds, feeding her squirrels, as they would appear after she whistled for them. She will be sorely missed by all that were fortunate to know and love her. The family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to Kettering Medical Center's Trauma Physicians and the surgical ICU staff for the extraordinary care, compassion and love they showed Mickey in her final days. A visitation will be held for Mickey on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Her funeral will follow on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Wayne Reynolds officiating. Entombment immediately after. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.