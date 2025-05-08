Greathouse, Dorothy Mae



Age 79, departed this life on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



