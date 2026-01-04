Greatis Boysel

Boysel (Miller), Greatis Ann



Greatis Ann Boysel, 89., of Springfield, passed away January 1, 2026, in Mercy Hospital, Urbana. She was born December 7, 1936, in South Solon, Ohio the daughter of James and Sylvia (Cordle) Miller. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



