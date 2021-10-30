GREEN, Bobby "Bob"



89, of Camden, passed away Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. He was born January 19th, 1932, in Dreyfus, Kentucky, to the late Matt and Ida Green. In addition to his



parents, Bob was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Wilma



(Dennis) Green; son Mike



(Carla) Green; daughter



Beverly (Steve) Jarrell; grandchildren, Brett, Laura, Robby (Faye), Ryan (Chad), and



Heather; great-grandchildren, Jake, Grady, Quinn, Kendall, Kinley, Myla, Matthew, Kane, Kamila, Beck, Kinsey, Blake, and Brock; sister-in-law, Betty Kehrle; and many more family and friends. Bob had been active in the Camden community, as former mayor and town council member. He previously owned Green's Grocery store and retired from Miami University as the food buyer. Bob attended all of his kids and grand kids sporting events and also Preble Shawnee athletic events (even if his kids weren't playing). He enjoyed fishing and



vegetable gardening. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Thomson and Fred Schmidt for their support. Services will be private. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Camden/Somers Township Fire and EMS.



www.BalesFH.com