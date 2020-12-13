GREEN, Ryoko



Age 89, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Ryoko leaves us to join her parents Ginzo and Ryu Yajima, in-laws Fred and Mary Green, loving husband Dale, their sons Fred and Terry, daughter-in-law Diana, brother Tatsuo, and sister-in-law Katsuko. She is survived by son, William "Bill" (Connie) Green, daughter, Linda (Ray) Kinney, grandchildren, Jason (Dana), Brooke (Chris), Sean, Jake (Lauren), Michael (Canaday), Grant, Kelsey (Tom); great-grandchildren, Trenton, Sydney, Devin, Ellerbe, Knox, Blakely, and Isla; sister, Yasuko (Yasuichi) Normura, and brother Norio Yajima; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Dale and Ryoko raised their family in Miamisburg, Ohio. Ryoko worked for various local grocery stores including Liberal Markets. She was involved in the



community, educating students about the Japanese culture, volunteering as an interpreter with the American Red Cross, Dayton Sister City - Oiso, Japan, Dayton Chapter of the



Japanese American Citizens League (J.A.C.L.), and was a



member of Miamisburg First Church of God, Miamisburg, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, Fujinkai, traveling, karaoke, playing koto, square dancing, time spent at Hithergreen Senior Center, playing Bingo and Mahjong, and most importantly spending time with family. The family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at the Suites at Walnut Creek for their care, compassion, love and support for the past 6 years, and the caregivers and staff at Hospice of Dayton for their support. Due to COVID-19, a



memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of



flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in Ryoko's memory. Newcomer Kettering Chapel is entrusted with her arrangements. Visit her guestbook at



