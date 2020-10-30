GREEN, Stetson Nyles



Age 75, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was



born in Miamisburg, OH, on November 19, 1944, to the late Etiva (Kindred) and Russell L. Green. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division after 32 years of service. Stetson was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell "Allen" Green; and 2 sisters, Wanda & Donna Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn S. (Smith) Green; his son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; his daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and Lily Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; his brother, Dr. Rev. Roger D. (Brenda) Green; 3 sisters Elaine Turner, Ann (Robert) Planck, Vivien (Jim) Carberry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior the Service), Monday, November 2, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

