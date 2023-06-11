Greene, Arthur J.R.

Greene Jr., Arthur J.R.



Arthur J.R. Greene, Jr. passed away at the age of 78 at Atrium Medical Center Tuesday morning June 6, 2023.



J.R. was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 23, 1945 to Arthur & Ada Greene. He was raised on the family farm where he worked the acreage with his father through his junior year at Franklin High School. He was then drafted into the United States Army and left for Vietnam where he served our country from 1965 through 1967 as a watercraft operator in combat. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He made it home in December of 1967 for Christmas.



He retired at General Motors-Frigidaire plant in Moraine after 30 years, where he was highly valued by management as group leader. He continued to work on his family farm until the mid 1990s.



In 2010, state law was changed to allow for school boards to award high school diplomas in recognition of people who made individual sacrifices made by veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam Conflict. Sixty years after his class graduated, in March of 2021, the Franklin Board of Education approved his application for a diploma of which he was awarded and most proud of and seen in the photo herein.



J.R. was most proud of his family farm where he replaced the family home with a modern residence and restored the original barn and built two others. The property became a landmark of the community with a monument in front honoring his parents. He had a number of vintage vehicles restored including a 1955 Chevy Car, 1966 Chevy Truck C10 Step-side, and a number of vintage tractors.



J.R., a devout Christian, was preceded in death by, his Mother Ada (Manuel) Greene, Father Arthur Greene Senior, his wife Brenda S. Greene, brother's Carl R. Mueller and Paul E. Greene. He is survived by one niece Pamela Chamberlain.



J.R. would want us to thank the following individuals for the support and care they have given him. Those are his closest of friends who gave him constant and unrelenting support for many years in every way; Shawn Acrey, Abraham Evans, Robert & Colt Fitzpatrick and Jonathan Fox his attorney. Judy Baver was a lifelong close friend since high school. There are many other friends and neighbors of J.R.'s to numerous to mention who helped him in many ways. Caregivers: Allen & Sharon Campbell, Shantel McKinney and Debbie (Huck) Bryant. The care given by many others is heartfelt with a special acknowledgment to Shannon Teter and Kathy & Katy Wright who spent endless days and hours addressing J.R.'s every need. He very much appreciated and depended on the Franklin TWSHP Fire Department, Hunter Division Station 19, especially Joint EMS who attended him on many varied occasions.



Visitation will be Monday June 12, 2023 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Anderson Funeral Home at 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio- 937-746-6455 with service at 12 o'clock with Pastor and friend, Shawn Acrey Officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery next to J.R.'s Mother, Ada.

