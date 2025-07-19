Greene, Carolyn

Greene (Null), Carolyn Jean



Age 87 of West Carrollton, formerly of Miamisburg passed away on June 16, 2025. Born on October 6,1937 in Miami Township, Ohio to the late Eugene and Lucille Null. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Greene, her sister and brother-in-law Delores and Carl Schlipp and niece Clarissa (Schlipp) Gilmore. She is survived by her Children: Dennis Click, David (Marlene) Click, Erin (Andy) Alford and Grandchildren: Myria Click, Megan Click-Kelly, Sienna (Ryan) Link, Joshua Alford (Amanda Stevens), Jenna (Kyle) Mossbarger, Christian Click, Joseph Click. Great-Grandchildren: Ayden, Rylan, Kade, Brock, Ellie, Everlie, Brenton, Ruby, Owen, Valerie, Alden and nephew John Schlipp (Paul Tenkotte).



She was a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend.



Family and Friends Welcome to Trinity Church, 203 E. Main St., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, at 1:00 p.m., July 21, 2025 followed by Funeral Service with



Rev. Joel Getts presiding.



Contributions can be made in Carolyn's Memory to the Buff Weidner Scholarship Fund C/O Farmers and Merchants Bank Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.



