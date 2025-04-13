Greene, Grover Michael



Age 82, passed away peacefully April 5, 2025. He was born January 31, 1943 in Dayton, OH; the son of the late Col. (Ret.) Grover and Betty (Martin) Greene. Along with his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lynda Lee (West) Greene; brother, Jim Greene; sister, Mary Jo Greene; and daughter-in-law, Tricia Greene. Grover is survived by his sister; Cheryl Greene; children, Michelle (Kent) Wareham and Brian Greene; grandchildren, Morgan (Craig) Ardner, Kade Wareham, Caroline Greene, and Ellen Greene; and numerous extended family members and friends. Mike will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Project Healing Waters, 913 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, in memory of Mike. For the full remembrance and to share condolences please visit www.routsong.com



