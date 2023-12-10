Greene, James C.



James C Greene formerly Harry S. Waite, 86, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on November 28th 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.



He was preceded in death by wife Valerie, daughter Cheryl Noonkester, granddaughter Sherae Scott, sisters Louise (Arthur) Dusto and Barbara (Tom) Young.



Jim was born in 1936 in Newburyport, Massachusetts to Ida and Bob Waite. He was raised by his stepfather Roland Greene who he considered his "Dad". After leaving High school early, he earned his GED, and joined the United States Air Force.



Jim had a successful career in the Air force, was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war spending much of his time there, delivering Military Pay Certificates to the troops on the front lines, and attaining the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring. Jim continued to serve his country as a Civil Servant after leaving the military, until fully retiring in 1992. He was instrumental in the building of the New Covenant Baptist Church in Enon, enjoyed flea marketing, making a few extra dollars, and was extremely proud of his claim to being the original owner of the "Red Baron Pizza".



Jim had many friends, but none he thought more of than Jim Williams, "his Jimmy" as he referred to him, who was always there for him, and whom he spoke of fondly and often. Jim is survived by Sons Steve (Cindy) Greene of Nevis, MN, Roland Greene of Hampton, VA, and Daughters Sue Perron of Gulf Breeze, FL, Betty Bates of Flint, MI, and Leslie (Ed) VanSickler of Weare, NH. 12 Grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by siblings, Jackie (Tom) Bateman, Janice Greene, Diana Glidden, Robin Waite, and Charles Waite as well as step siblings Marlene Succi, Denise Penny, and Joseph Boudreau.







No funeral service is immediately planned, the family will notify loved ones when the service is scheduled, and updates will be posted on the Adkins Funeral Home web site.







