Greene (nee West), Lynda Lee



Age 80, passed away peacefully February 28, 2025. She was born January 5, 1945 in Kentucky; the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Virginia Lee (Robards) West. Along with her parents, Lynda is preceded in death by her brother, Robert West and daughter-in-law, Tricia Greene. Lynda is survived by her beloved husband of 58+ years, Grover Michael Greene; children, Michelle (Kent) Wareham and Brian Greene; grandchildren, Morgan (Craig) Ardner, Kade Wareham, Caroline Greene, and Ellen Greene; cousins, Bruce (Marsha) Hall, Gin Hall, and Alice (Rowe) Hamilton; best friend, Dottie; and numerous extended family members and friends. Lynda will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery privately by her family. For the full remembrance and to share condolences please visit www.routsong.com



