Greene, Patricia E. "Patsy"



Patsy "Patricia" Ellen Greene, age 89, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, Ohio. Born Patsy Ellen Blanton on October 19, 1935 in Oil Springs, Kentucky, where she was one of four children of the late Thomas and Dixie (Blanton) Blanton.



Patsy was united in marriage to Wendell Greene on April 17, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2013.



Patsy is survived by her children, Pamela (George) Dunaway of Oxford, Donna (Joseph) Amrhein of Brookville, and Gregory (Monica) Greene of Oxford. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Lisa (Kyle Johnson) Dunaway, Tiffany (Joseph - deceased) Stenger, Kelli Amrhein, Caleb Greene, Noah Greene, Chloe Greene, and her three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Mackinzi, and Jacob Stenger.



In addition to her parents and husband, Patsy was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother, Dorothy Bayes, Helen Blanton and Charles Blanton, and a grandson-in-law, Joseph Stenger.



Patsy was a member of Brookville Road Baptist Church. She was widely known in the community as "Granny". She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.



Patricia's family would like to extend a thank you to a special friend, Donna Circle. Thank you to Dr. James W. Thomson, Barbara Flowers and the staff of Woodland Country Manor for their excellent care during her final weeks.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio.



Pastor Roy Van Winkle will officiate the funeral service on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Joseph E. Stenger Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Franklin County Community Foundation, 527 Main Steet, Brookville, Indiana 47012 (or at fccfin.org) or Brookville Road Baptist Church, 1060 Oxford Pike, Bath, IN 47010.



