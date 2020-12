Justin Greenfield



12/17/1986 - 7/12/2009



Happy Birthday Justin!



You are 34 today...yikes! Can't believe that. Sadly for us, Mamaw joined you a few weeks ago. We know your reunion was a beautiful one. We could tell by your



Mamaw's face. We love and miss you always. Take care of your Mamaw Ellen.



Love,



Mom, Dad, Devon,





Papaw Bob, Kristi, Rick and boys.