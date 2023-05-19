Greenwell, Esther



Esther Greenwell, age 85, of Middletown, OH, peacefully passed away at her home on May 12, 2023, surrounded by loving family. Esther was born in Middletown on July 5, 1937, the youngest child of twelve, to Stephen Botos and Esther (Dudas) Botos. She is preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, James Combs Greenwell, Jr. of nearly 59 years, her parents, seven brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sister, Helen (Earl); six beloved children, Mary Beth (Lee) Hargrove, Middletown, OH; James (Melissa), Austin, TX; Teresa Tzangas, Columbus, OH; Richard (Colleen), Sarasota, FL; Steve (Anessa), Middletown, OH; Matthew (Wendy), Morrow, OH; 11 cherished grandchildren, James, Michael (Morgan), Elizabeth (Keaton), Genevieve, Victoria, Weston, David, Ben, Nick, Jack and Henry; 2 step grandchildren, Vanessa (Steve) and Stephanie (Bruce); and 5 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Charlie, Kennedy, Mason and Tatum. Family was of the utmost importance to Esther. She was a loving Mother, wife, Grandmom, and Gigi. A proverbial hostess, her open doors welcomed family and friends for all occasions. Esther was also a Woman of God. A devout Catholic, she was a prayer warrior and faithfully attended Mass at her home Parish. She was a Parish Choir member off and on since the 3rd grade, including 40 years as part of the Bereavement Choir. She was a room mom every year during her 6 children's span of 20 years of Parochial Education at St. Mary's and John XXIII. She worked in the Fenwick High School Library and was a diligent FHS Booster Club member. She volunteered at Middletown Regional Hospital for 15 years and was a member of their Auxiliary Board. Visitation will be held Sunday May 21, 2023 from 4-6:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. At the family's request  in lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributions in Esther's memory to: Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Suite B, Middletown OH 45044  OR  Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org), 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

