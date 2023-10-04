Greer, Richard J.C.



Richard J.C. Greer age 86, of Greenville passed away peacefully Monday, October 2, 2023.



Richard was a semi-truck driver for 42 years. He drove truck for DG & U, Commercial Lovelace and Manfredi. He hauled chemicals for BASF. In 1998 he was honored with the Ohio Truck Driver of the year.



A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, October 9, 2023, at Greenville Missionary Church 1110 N. Broadway Greenville with Rev. Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville and Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Greer family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

1499 N Broadway

Greenville, OH

45331

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greenville-oh/zechar-bailey-funeral-home/6945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral