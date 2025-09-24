Greg Bush



1/6/63-9/23/85



It has been a long 40 years since you've been gone. I always wonder where life would have taken you. Those of us left behind have had to live life missing you and all the good times we would have shared. You were a very special person, Greg. And no, time did not heal the wound. Missing you hurts as much today as it did yesterday.



Love, Mom, Dad, daughters Nikki and Starlah, niece Lydia and Chewy and all your family and friends.



Love and miss you too, Shawn Schooley, 9/25/17



