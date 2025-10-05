WADDELL, Greg



WADDELL, Greg, age 60, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton surrounded by his family. Among survivors is his only son, Zack Waddell (Britany). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Crystal Arie, in the Banquet Hall downstairs, 2114 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, next Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com