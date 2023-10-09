Gregston, Carmen R



Carmen Rita Vivas Gregston, 91, of Moncks Corner, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Summerville Medical Center. Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; coming to the United States at the age of three and a half to live in New York City, until around the age of 22. She was the wife to Fred J. Gregston to whom she was married to for 53 and a half years. She was the daughter of the late Isidoro Vivas and Inocencia Vivas, both of Puerto Rico. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T, a secretary, and retired from the US AF Civil Service with almost 25 years of service. She was a very loving and caring wife, and the wife of a Retired Air Force member with 24 years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Joann Colapinto of Rochester, NY, and a stepdaughter, Terry Lynn Gregston of Hamilton Ohio. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Tuesday, 10th of October, 2023, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, South Carolina. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Animal Society (https://charlestonanimalsociety.org/). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goose Creek, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445, 843-553-1511.



