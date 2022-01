GRENZEBACH (Hackitt), Debra



Debra (Hackitt) Grenzebach of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at age 64 on 01/14/22. She is survived by her daughter Jamie Howard, her grandchildren Jacob, Sabrina, Domynyk and Colt and great-grandchildren Kyler and Aspen of (Dayton). Along with her siblings John Hackitt, (Dayton) Sharon Holliday (Los Angeles) and Shane Deaton (Dayton). Celebration of life to be held privately with family.