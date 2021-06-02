GRESHAM, Raymond K.



Raymond K. Gresham, age 68, of New Miami, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



Raymond was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 8, 1952, to the late Travis and Lorene (Parman) Gresham. Raymond was an avid sports fan and



particularly enjoyed college and high school basketball. Above anything else, Raymond was a family man. He loved his family with all of his heart and supported them every way that he could. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Missy Gresham, Karina Parker, Krista (Brian) Lawson; his son, Jerry Saller; his grandchildren, Carly, Bailey, Sidney, Jordyn, Raylen, Elaina; his siblings, Rick, Anita, Mary Ann; and his former spouses; Jackie Parks and Tiny "Bubbles" Gresham; as well and many extended family members and friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his siblings,



Romeo and Dottie. Funeral service will be held at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

