GRIBLER, Sandra Jean



Age 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on February 20, 1939, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Palmeria (Palmer) Smith. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Gribler on August 4, 1994, and her son, Philip L. Gribler on August 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Gribler of Springfield, Ohio, and Leslie (John) Mesmer of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Kelly Mesmer, Chelsea Marsh, Krystal Gribler (Kyle Mohr) and Katrina (Ryan) Monroe; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Liam. Sandra enjoyed crocheting and loved being around animals of all kinds. She was a deeply religious woman who adored her family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

