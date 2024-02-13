Grice, Nellie J.



Nellie J. Grice, 87 of Urbana, passed away, Saturday, February 10, 2024, in Urbana Health and Rehab.



Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday February 15, 2024, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with pastor Mike McKenzie officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.



