GRIESER, H. Steven



79, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, after several years of failing health. He was born on March 28, 1943, in Springfield, the son of the late Howard and Thelma (Budd) Grieser. Steve was a 1961 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was a CPA in Springfield for over 40 years, member of North Hampton Community Church, former member of Northwood Hills Country Club, Springfield Country Club, American Institute of CPA's and Sorority of CPA's. He also served on the board of New Carlisle Federal for 28 years and chairman of the board upon retirement in 2014. Steve coached baseball for 20 plus years for Springfield Expos, BG&G, Wee Warriors and Cernitin America. He was an avid golfer and played in major tournaments around the country and won many. Steve loved his Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and playing golf with friends. Steve use to always say, I am so blessed for having my wife, three boys and a great life". Survivors include his wife and caregiver, Joan (Page) Grieser whom he married in 1999; three sons, Jeff Grieser of Sunbury, Ohio, Scott (Dana) Grieser of Frederick, Maryland and Tim (Meredith) Grieser of New Carlisle, Ohio; one brother, David (Kathy) Grieser of Frisco, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Zach, Logan, Cole, Shay, Dell, Ty, Abigail, Annabelle and AJ; three step-children, Bret (Barb) Carlyle, Jill McCarron and Matt (Katy) Carlyle; six step-grandchildren, Scott (Lindsey) McCarron, Aaron, Amanda Carlyle, Anni, Alli and Andrew Koza; special friends, Bob (Joyce) Warren, Junior (Kay) Akers, Alan Wallingsford and Mike Flora; cousins, Carol Williams, several nieces, nephews and three sisters-in-law, Lettie Lobeck, June (Junior) Allen and Carolyn Hixon. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Laura Eubanks. The family would like to thank Ohio Valley Hospice, the staff at Wooded Glen; nurses, Hali, Kathryn and Wendy for their support during this difficult time. Memorial gifts may be made to the North Hampton Community Church Building Fund, St. Jude Children Hospital or Clark County Humane Society. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4-7 pm in the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Monday at 11 am in the church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



