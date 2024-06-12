Griest, Wanda E.



Griest, Wanda E., 75, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Springfield Manor. Wanda was born June 1, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Emil V. and Paule D. (Dupaquier). Survivors include two siblings, Eric (Anita) Griest and Karen Griest; four nephews, Mark, Michael, Tad and Tony; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



