X

GRIFFIETH, Orville

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GRIFFIETH, Orville C.H. "Griff"

Age 92, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Grandview Medical

Center. Griff was born in Englewood, Ohio, on November 2, 1928. He was an Accountant for Montgomery County and a Secretary/Treasurer for International Tool Co. Griff was an

Army Veteran during the Korean War and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace H.; daughters & sons-in-law, Susan & Robert Howard of FL, Martha & Tim Moore of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Bona Griffieth of Kettering; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Griff will be remembered and loved by his family & friends. A memorial service will be held in St. Petersburg, FL, at a later date. Inurnment at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.