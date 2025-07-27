Griffin, Alice

Griffin (Walleser), Alice M.



Alice M. Griffin (Walleser) of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at home with family on July 16, 2025 at the remarkable age of 104 years & 110 days.



Born on March 28, 1921, in Manitoba, Canada. As a child, Alice moved with her family to Lansing, Iowa to start their farm. After graduating high school, she attended teletype school in Nebraska followed by an assignment to Dayton, Ohio, where she was employed at Wright Field during World War II. It was there she met her husband and began raising their two children, while also generously opening her heart and home to foster several others. Alice would finish her 30+ year career at DESC. In her later years she remarked with pride how she had been retired longer than she had worked.



In 1953, Alice became a founding member of St. Helen Catholic Church, where she remained a devoted and active parishioner throughout her life. A tireless volunteer, she participated in numerous church groups and roles; she served as a member and past president of the Alter Rosary Society, chaired the annual church festival, and contributed to the quilting club, refunding and bereavement committees, among many others.



Alice also dedicated more than 25 years of volunteer service to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, continuing until nearly age 101. She was secretary for the Blue Army of Mary and lovingly hand-crafted more than 89,000 rosaries. In her seldom spare time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, ceramics, and travel. There was hardly a skill Alice didn't master.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James Griffin and second husband Earl Moorman, along with her parents, six brothers and four sisters.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Ron) Feeser and son, Gregory (Evelyn) Griffin and five grandchildren: Matthew (Amanda) Feeser, Megan (Josh) Willis, Marcy (Joe) Forrest, Greg (Jen) Griffin and Jennifer (Joe) Messerich as well as five great-grandchildren: Nolan, Griffin, Regan, Henry & Jack. She also leaves behind her sister, Phyllis, many nieces and nephews, her four step-sons and loving step-daughter, Mary Rose Lodge and her three children: Kristy, Lisa & Brad.



Alice has generously chosen to donate her body to science through Wright State University.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Helen Church, 605 Granville PL. Riverside, OH 45431 on August 2, 2025 at 11:00am.



In Lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Helen Education Fund or Ohio's Hospice, who provided exceptional care for her in her final years.



Alice's final request was for attendees to wear bright and cheerful colors to her service. She hoped her life would be celebrated with light, laughter, and joy - just as she lived.



