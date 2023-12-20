Griffin, Asella Bernice "Punch"



Asella Bernice Griffin, age 95, a devoted servant of Jehovah, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away on December 12, 2023. She will be remembered for countless moments of joy shared with family and friends. Her legacy of love, laughter, and resilience will forever resonate in our hearts. Funeral services to be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1530 N. James H. McGhee Blvd. Family will receive visitors, for the viewing, starting at noon, with funeral services starting at 1pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com