Griffin, Raymond G.



Raymond G. Griffin age 74 of Fairfield passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday June 25, 2024. He was born on August 3, 1949 in Cincinnati the son of the late Robert and Ella (nee Sturgeon) Griffin. Raymond was married to Katherine Griffin for over 24 years and she preceded him in death in 2019. Mr. Griffin was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He retired from General Electric after 31 years of service. He is survived by three children Orville (Vanessa) Griffin, Heather (Dale) Brumfield, and Brian (Melanie) Griffin; twenty grandchildren; three siblings Virginia (Richard) Wells, Louis (Jennifer) Griffin, and Sally Trump; dear friend Linda Thompson; prayer partner Charlene Turner. Raymond was also preceded in death by his first wife Debra Griffin in 1987; his daughter Tracy Denholm and sister Louise Peterson. Visitation will be on Friday June 28, 2024 at The Winton Rd Church of God 6200 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow with full military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com





