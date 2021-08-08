GRIFFITH, Diana

GRIFFITH (nee Shepard), Diana Fay



Age 70 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, surrounded by her husband and daughter, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer. She was born April 6, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Albert and Ella Mae Shepard (nee Dennis). She was a graduate of Lakota High School and worked her way up from file clerk to eventually become an Account Executive in Sales. On February 28, 1977, she married the love of her life, Steve Griffith. She is survived by her



husband Steve; only daughter Daina Griffith and her husband Daniel Krell; brothers Tom and Doug Shepard; sister Brenda Haverty; great-aunt Annie Landis and great-uncle Bobby



Dennis; her cats King Leo of Noodle and Sparky Clark the



Liddle and numerous family and friends including Judie



Dreyer, Sandra Ashby, Phyliss Fayter, Penny Mertz, Nancy



Phippins, Roberta Huester, Barb Diebel, Sue Combs, and Kelli Andruzzi. We are forever grateful for the kindness of neighbors and friends throughout this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 PM at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Avenue,



Fairfield, OH 45014. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



