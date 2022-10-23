GRIFFITH, Luvina



Age 77, of Morgan Township, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday evening, October 20, 2022. She was born on December 1, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Thelma L. (Griessmann) Koedel and Donald M. Koedel, Sr. Luvina attended Reily Schools. On August 15, 1964, in Reily Township, she married John Griffith.



In her life Luvina worked as a server at Jerry's, a manager at McDonald's, and helped her husband John with his business Grif's Crane Repair but her most rewarding career was as a stay-at-home mom and watching her grandchildren.



Luvina was a big Cincinnati Reds fan and had many hobbies including sewing, gardening, and going to yard sales.



She is survived by four sons, Timothy, Donald, Mark, and Scott; four grandchildren, John (J.C.), Corey, Cassady, Casey; her sister Betty and brothers Thomas and Everett.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. parents; Thelma L. (Griessmann) Koedel and Donald M. Koedel, Sr.; and brothers, Donald Jr., David, Edwin, and Robert (Roy).



A graveside service will be held at New London Cemetery on Alert New London Road in Shandon, Ohio, on Monday, October 24th at 10AM. Celebration of Life gathering at Walt Westrich Community Building, 6463 Okeana Drewersburg Rd. in Okeana, Ohio, immediately following the graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati – Hamilton.

