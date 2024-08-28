GRIFFITT, Lew Darren



GRIFFITT, Lew Darren, 58, of Springfield, passed peacefully on August 23, 2024. He was born June 9, 1966 in Omaha, NE the son of Ronald and Kay Griffitt. To know Lew was to love him. He was creative, passionate, supportive, and in his own words, "independent" and "stubborn". He was a self-admitted "100% momma's boy" and would often tribute many of his passions to his mother's support. He had an infectious positivity and always looked for ways to contribute to other people's lives. Even when he was living his busy schedule, he shared his joy, his art, and his love with others who needed him by sharing a story, lending an ear, or gifting a needle felted sculpture to someone who might have needed a smile. Whippets were a lifelong love and while Lew enjoyed dog shows, he truly adored his dogs as family and valued the friendships he built more than any ribbon. Many of the friends he made in dogs lasted decades, and extended well beyond just the weekend shows. He knew what was truly important and would generously share his knowledge with those who wanted to learn, and quickly suggest everyone go out for breakfast after judging was over for a bit of camaraderie. Lew had been enjoying Ariel and Amy's golden years and, with the help of Graham, recently finished Hollow's championship and was looking forward to taking him lure coursing. Lew loved enjoying a quiet morning with coffee his garden. He would often share photos of his extensive collection of Iris and other blooms each season. He was endlessly creative, too, mastering needle felting, wood burning, acrylics, pour painting, block printing, pastels and really any other media that struck him. He generously shared his art with his friends. He was always quick to donate to causes and friends in need. He was generous beyond measure. Survivors include his father, Ronald Griffitt; two siblings, Loretta Potter and Robert Griffitt; his partner of 25 years, Todd Bootz; special friend, Laura Brush and her son, Aiden and many other close friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother in 2000. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The James Cancer Center at OSU or Whippet Rescue and Placement.



