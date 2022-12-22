GRIFFITTS, James

GRIFFITTS, Sr., James H.



James H. Griffitts, Sr. age 92 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Henry and Nora (Henry) Griffitts on June 3, 1930, in Boone County, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Norma Jane Griffitts in 2001; son Mark Griffitts; granddaughter Jillian Griffitts; 8 brothers and sisters. James is survived by his son James H. (Carol) Jr. Griffitts of South Vienna; daughters Celesta (Butch) Erskine of Springfield, and Rita Griffitts of Springfield; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. James was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. James was a proud member of The United States Army where he served in Combat during the Korean War. Upon completing his military career, he worked at Navistar until his retirement. James was quite active and was known to ride his exercise bike 5 miles per day, and for doing over 100 push ups a day. In his spare time, he enjoyed going fishing, tinkering in the garage, or going for a walk. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 12PM -1PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505, where a funeral will begin at 1PM with Rev. Richard Johnson officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at



