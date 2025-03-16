Grimm, Holly

Holly C. Grimm, 39, of Lake Waynoka, OH, died March 12, 2025. She was born December 13, 1985 in Springfield, OH, to Dwight and Vicki (Rowland) Grimm.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her brothers, Jon (Amy) Hartline, Adam Grimm; sister, Jennifer (Travis) Lowe as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM  12:45 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, OH.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with purchasing a headstone for Holly.

Funeral Home Information

Meeker Funeral Home - Russellville

308 N. Columbus St.

Russellville, OH

45168

https://www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

