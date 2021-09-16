





GRISMER, Janet E.



SISTER DAMIENNE (Sr. Damien)



Sr. Damienne (Janet) Grismer, SNDdeN, passed away on January 15, 2021 in Reading, Ohio. A Mass of Remembrance is



being held tonight, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street. The service is open for



in-person attendance (masking is discretionary).



Janet was born on July 6,1929 to John Henry and Eugenie (Stomps) Grismer. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John 'Hank' and Jerome Grismer, sister E. Elizabeth 'Sr. Beth' Grismer as well as other loved ones. She is survived by brother Charles Griesemer and 16 devoted nieces and nephews as well as many other special people she treasured. In 1947, Janet entered religious life as Sister Damienne with the Notre Dame de Namur order. Her ministry lasted 74 years. She was a caring educator who taught in the cities of Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Tinley Park (IL), and for 35 years at Chaminade Julienne High School. Sr. Damienne had deep



affection for all who shared her life. Her fuller life story and many loves are found at:



sndohio.org/sisters-notre-dame/blog/1623868/sister-damienne-grismer-sndden



Memorial gifts may be made to tuition assistance in honor of Sr. Damienne, Chaminade Julienne High School, 505 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402. The family is grateful for the assistance of Westbrock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at:



www.westbrockfuneralhome.com