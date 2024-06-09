GROEBER, Richard F. "Dick"



Groeber, Richard Francis "Dick", 80, of Springfield, passed away on June 6, 2024. Dick was born on April 20, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to parents Paul and Catherine Groeber. He attended Saint Teresa Elementary School 1950-1959, Catholic Central High School 1959-1963 and graduated from Urbana, Ohio College in 1966. He worked for the Springfield, Ohio Post Office from 1969-1992 as a mail handler. Dick was a weather reporter for radio stations WBLY from 1956 through 1996 and WEEEC-FM from 1976 through 1996. The Springfield News-Sun used weather information by request from 1956 through 1996 in numerous weather related articles. The National Weather Service granted him cooperative weather reporting status in 1996 and he also became the first Clark County, Ohio weather reporter to the newly formed Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network in 2000. He became a member of the American Meteorological Society in 1958 through meteorologist Jim Fidler. The membership was upgraded to emeritus associate in 2020. Dick was a member of Saint Teresa Parish where he served as an usher at masses since 1998. He also attended Saint Bernard Parish where he sang with the adult choir since 2015. He was a member of the local Exchange Club from 1995 through 2015, a member of the Springfield Country Club and Chamber of Commerce where he served on committees during the same time period. Dick is survived by a nephew, Paul Scott Groeber of Clearwater, FL; niece Jamie of Springfield and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



