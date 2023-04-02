Gromacki, Robert Glenn



Dr. Robert Glenn Gromacki, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Seminole, Florida on March 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been suffering from congenital heart failure.







Dr. Gromacki was born on September 20, 1933, in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Syl and Thelma Gromacki, who have preceded him in death. He was married to Gloria (Julyan) Gromacki, and they enjoyed 68 happy years together.







Dr. Gromacki was a distinguished scholar and professor of Bible and Greek at Cedarville University from 1960 until 2010. He was also the founding pastor of Grace Community Church in Washington Court House, Ohio. Dr. Gromacki was a member of the Evangelical Theological Society and the Pre-Trib Study Group.







Dr. Gromacki received a Master of Theology degree in New Testament from Dallas Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Theology degree in New Testament from Grace Theological Seminary. He authored 16 books, including the textbook New Testament Survey. In 1992-1993, he was awarded Faculty Scholar of the Year for Cedarville University.







Dr. Gromacki had a passion for golf and enjoyed playing the sport. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Gary Gromacki of Raymore, Missouri, Gail Lawhead of St. Petersburg, Florida; his six grandchildren, Julie Gromacki of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Gavin Gromacki of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Allison Cates of Jackson, Missouri, Sarah Cotton of Jacksonville, Florida, Jenna Lawhead of Dayton, Ohio, and Jesse Lawhead of Dayton, Ohio; his five great-grandchildren, and his brother, Ron Gromacki of Erie, Pennsylvania.







Dr. Robert Glenn Gromacki will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the field of biblical studies and his love for his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scholars and students, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.







A celebration of his life and legacy will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville, Ohio. Private burial will be in the Cedarville North Cemetery. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



