GROSS, Donald G. "Don"



90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday morning, November 5, 2020. He was born in Dayton on April 27, 1930, the son of the late Walter and



Katherine (Kemp) Gross. Don worked in farming for many years as well as working as a custodian for Wittenberg University and Rockway School. He will be remembered for being a hard-working provider who enjoyed the simple things in life and working with his hands. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol L. (Rader) Gross; three children, Carolyn D. (Dail) Gracy, David Donald (Lori) Gross and Donna E. (John) Rowland; brother, Harold (Phyllis) Gross; grandchildren, Janelle (Scott) Rinehart, Bridget (David) Brown, Valerie (Jason) Ryder, Hillary (Jordan) Justice, Helen Gross, Katelyn Gross, Renee (Dan) Smith, and Joseph (Chayna) Rowland; step-granddaughter, Sarah (Matt)



Wilhelm; ten great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Catherine Louise (Paul) Cripe; brother and sister-in-law, Walter Clark (Dorothy) Gross Jr.; nephew, Jimmy Gross; and niece, Laura Jean Gross. Don's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the



Don's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tad Hobert presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery.



