Gross, James Thorton "Skip"



James Thorton Gross, age 78, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Funeral service 12 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. 2nd St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am  12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



