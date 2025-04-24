Gross, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Gross, James Thorton "Skip"

James Thorton Gross, age 78, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Funeral service 12 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. 2nd St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am  12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Blair, Thomas
2
Molnar, Kathleen
3
Hoefling, Sonja
4
DiMatteo, John
5
Deitz, Elizabeth