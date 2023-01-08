GROSS, Thomas H.



Age 89, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Thomas was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Philo Frank and Geneva (Loser) Gross on February 11, 1933. Thomas graduated from Chaminade High School and attended the University of Dayton. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and worked as a Tool Maker at DELPHI/Delco for 46 years. Thomas was a devout Catholic and was an usher at Church of the Incarnation where he was a long time member. He was a gentle, humble, selfless man who spent his entire life praying for everyone he knew. He spent his life trying to help others and bring small moments of joy to everyone he met. How do you explain someone who would break the Marine base camp rule by throwing apples over the fence to the Korean children, that would bring candy to the nurses at Bethany after his wife had passed away, who would keep watch for the school buses to ensure the kids made it home safely each day? How do you explain a man who before each meal would pray for the sick and elderly and never once put himself in either category? He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and brother, Joseph. Thomas is survived by his children, Linda (Matthew) Hayes-Bohn, Stephen (Vincent) Vedrenne-Gross, and Daniel (Roxanne) Gross; grandchildren, Ryan and Sean (Kelly) Hayes, Zoe and Max Vedrenne, Justin and Rachel Gross; great-grandson Emmett Hayes; sisters Mary Burgess, and Bette (Hugh) Ryan, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm on Sunday, Jan 22 at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Monday, Jan 23 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH 45459. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's name to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

