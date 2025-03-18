Gross, Wayne David



70, entered eternal rest on February 18, 2025, at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton Ohio, with family by his side. Born on July 19, 1954, in Hamilton, Wayne spent his life surrounded by the people and passions that meant the most to him. Wayne's family was his greatest joy. He is survived by his children: David (Michelle) Gross, Christina (Corey) Kakaris, Holly Wilder, Ryan Strittholt, and Jessica Schlechtweg. He was also the stepfather to Chirelle (Johnny) Fenner, as well as Adrian (Sandy) Taggart. Wayne's love extended to his grandchildren whom he adored-Joshua Owens, Nicholas Owens, Isaiah Kakaris, Clayton Kakaris, Connor Kakaris, Caden Kakaris, Nevaeh Stevens, Shelbi Kakaris, Brogan Kakaris, Josie Kakaris, Brooklyn Gross, Regan Gross, Noah Gross, Savannah Wilder, Arianna Wilder, Samara Elrod, and Nick Roy and many Great Grandchildren -who brought him endless pride and happiness. His face would light up whenever he spoke of them. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends whom he loved dearly. Wayne is also survived by his 3 sisters Judy Thompson, Linda Isaacs, and Jeannie House. Among those closest to him was Brad Couch, who was like a son to him. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mildred Gross his beloved grandson Tyler Scott Owens, as well as his favorite uncles Frank Parsons, Bent Parsons, and Teddy Parsons.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com