Grove, Calvin L.



Calvin L. Grove, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on November 12, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 56. Born on June 30, 1968, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, Calvin was a man known for his gentle spirit and generous heart, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Throughout his life, Calvin was known as one of the most generous individuals, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His delightful personality made him easygoing and laid back, and he had a remarkable ability to make everyone laugh. As the life of every gathering, people were naturally drawn to his warm presence and infectious enthusiasm for life. Calvin embodied the qualities of a true "country good 'ole boy," taking joy in the simple pleasures of life while spreading happiness to those around him.



Calvin had a fulfilling career as a supervisor at Perfecto Industries, where he excelled as a highly accomplished welder. His workplace colleagues benefited from his knowledge and skills, recognizing him as a foundational part of their team. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he had a passion for writing poetry and enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, camping, and roller skating, as well as working on cars and trucks and tinkering around the garage.



He is survived by his loving sister, Lisa Davis; his nephew, Joshua Omiatek; brother to Ronald "Ronii" Walter Decker II and Jolene "Jodi" Decker; niece and nephews Amanda and Jeff Collins, Nicholas, Jacob, and Ronald Decker III; and great-nieces and great-nephews, including Dakota Omiatek, Bryanna Omiatek, and Lauren, Jaycen, and James Collins. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Chuck" Grove and Marcia Grove, whose love and guidance shaped him into the man he became.



Calvin's life will be honored with a visitation on November 24, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Please come as you are, attire is presentable and comfortable.



His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched with his kindness, humor, and unwavering support. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



