Grow, Robert "Bob"



Passed away Sunday July 9, 2023 at The James, Columbus Oh. He was born July 13,1956 He served his country in the Army. He is survived his son Robert (Shelby) Trout, love of his life granddaughter Lily, stepdaughter Christina Trout and family, mother Yvonne Miller, sisters Sherry Patterson, Carol (Larry) White, many nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death his by his father Charles Grow, and the mother of his son Susan Trout. A celebration of life will be at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com