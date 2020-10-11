X

GRUBAUGH, Kipp

GRUBAUGH, Kipp Age 63, loving father of Jason (Claire) and Erin (Dean) Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Deacon, John, Delilah, Matthew and Donovan. Dear brother of Kristen (Robert) Lisk. Uncle and friend of many. Kipp was a teacher for over 30 years, coach and avid motorcyclist. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 Broadview Road, (at Sprague) where services will be held on Tuesday, |October 13, at 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. VISITING HOURS MONDAY, 5-8 PM. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

