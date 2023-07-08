Grubb, Deborah

Grubb (Shiverdecker), Deborah Jo "Debbie"



Deborah Jo Grubb, age 79 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Debbie is survived by her Daughters, Joy Edington and Julie K Harmon; Sisters, Marla (Richard) Silvers, and Christa (Doug) Morgan; Grandchildren, Taylor Edington, Sydney Edington, and Maya Elisa Jo Harmon; Special Friend, Polly Morgan; and by numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Scottie and Clarabelle Shiverdecker. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. A service to celebrate Debbie's Life will be held July 9, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home- Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 2:00 PM till the time of the service at 4:00PM. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook or view the service livestream.



